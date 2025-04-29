Salford Red Devils lose loanee as illness ravages Super League club ahead of Magic Weekend

SALFORD RED DEVILS have lost loanee Jake Thewlis, with Warrington Wolves recalling the outside back following their own injury crisis.

The Wolves have lost the likes of Matty Ashton and Toby King to injury, whilst Connor Wrench and Arron Lindop are already on the sidelines.

As such, Warrington boss Sam Burgess has recalled Thewlis, leaving Salford a player short with head coach Paul Rowley also revealing that Joe Mellor will be a late call.

“We’ve lost a couple of players. Jake Thewlis has been recalled by Warrington and that’s unfortunate for us,” Rowley said.

“He’s been great and hopefully we can get that deal back up and running when he’s fulfilled his Warrington commitments.

“Joe Mellor is struggling as well so we will make a late call on him.”

The Salford camp has also been decimated by illness in recent weeks, leaving Rowley with more selection headaches ahead of this weekend’s clash against Hull KR at the Magic Weekend.

“There’s been four or five lads with an ear infection coming off the back of chest infections so we’ve had a bit of illness.

“A few years ago you might have called it Covid but it’s an illness.”