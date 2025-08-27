Chris Chester addresses Tex Hoy’s future at Castleford Tigers

CHRIS CHESTER has insisted that Tex Hoy will be at Castleford Tigers in 2026.

With the signing of Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker Blake Taaffe, questions have been raised about the future of Hoy with youngster Fletcher Rooney also bidding for a first-team spot next season.

Hoy is currently sidelined with injury but the 25-year-old has registered 12 tries in 31 appearances for the Tigers and has been an influential figure since joining from Hull FC midway through last season.

And Chester has insisted that Hoy will be a Castleford player in 2026.

“Tex is contracted and he is a player for us that when he plays we generally play well,” Chester said.

“He is a very influential player for us. He will be back for us this week so I’m over the moon about that. He will make a big difference.

“He is in our plans for 2026, he is contracted. We’ve got a really good spine for 2026 and the coach will have a few headaches.”