Leeds Rhinos hit with major injury blow but two could return against Hull FC with potential debutant

LEEDS RHINOS have been hit with a major injury blow to Ash Handley, but two players could return against Hull FC this weekend.

Handley left the field early in the big 28-6 win over Hull KR last weekend and now Leeds head coach Brad Arthur has revealed that the centre will be out for a number of weeks.

“Ash is struggling a bit so we still haven’t got a full grip on what’s happening,” Arthur said.

“He will be out for a couple of weeks but we will see if it settles.

“He is seeing some specialists at the moment but he definitely won’t be playing for a few weeks.”

Leeds could be boosted by the return of Mikolaj Oledzki and Cooper Jenkins, whilst Joe Shorrocks could debut following his move from Salford Red Devils.

“Mikolaj Oledzki and Cooper Jenkins trained today. Mik will definitely be in and with Cooper we will see how he pulls up tomorrow.

“Joe Shorrocks is really close to getting involved. It depends on Cooper and how he is.

“He has only done his third session for us but his attitude is very good, he competes hard and he’s got some pretty good skill.

“He has lifted the quality of training as well so he has done a good job.”