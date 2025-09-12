Chris Chester explains domestic signing issue as new Castleford Tigers backroom staff set to be announced

CHRIS CHESTER has explained the difficulty with signing top English players, stating that the domestic market is very competitive following the signing of Hull FC back-rower Jordan Lane.

Lane has signed a four-year deal with the Tigers, and the West Yorkshire club has also been linked with his Hull teammate Jack Ashworth.

In terms of signing players from rival clubs, however, Chester has explained why the club has to make it incredibly attractive to tempt new players.

“You do your background checks, you look at games played and missed,” Chester said.

“The biggest challenge is domestic, everybody is after the same players and everyone is trying to fill their roster with top quality English rugby league players.

“You tend to pay a little bit more than you would envisage. I’m not saying we have done with Jordan but to bring in the quality you’ve got to be in the market.

“We’ve made it attractive for Jordan, the four years has given him that stability. It’s very tough to pick up a top quality English player at the moment.

“The market is tough, the stock for a quality back-rower and front-rower is high. Front-rowers’ value has sky-rocketed because everybody is fighting for that same person.”

With Ryan Carr coming in, there will be no new assistant coaches, but there will be a new physio as well as a head of performance that Carr knows.

“We are very close to announcing a new physio and head of performance so as soon as those guys are in place then it’s important myself, Ryan Carr and the rest of the staff sit down in a meeting and Ryan will let us all know what he expects.

“We need to plan that pre-season as well so he will be very busy between now and his trip away to America in October.

“There are lots of things we need to get done and very little time to get things done.

“He is happy to go with what we’ve currently got in terms of the coaching staff. We’ve had some good conversations there.

“It’s important we’ve got some kind of stability and continuity around the club.

“He is looking at head of performance that he has worked with in the past. In terms of the medical staff, we will interview over the next couple of days.”