Ex-Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott set for shock new club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott is set for a shock move away from Newcastle Knights.

That’s according to The Courier Mail which has reported that McDermott is being eyed up by new Gold Coast Titans boss Josh Hannay to become assistant coach at the Queensland club.

In what will be his first head coaching role in the NRL, Hannay has wasted no time in reorganising the coaching set-up at the Titans, with Brett White, Jim Lenihan, and Michael Monaghan following head coach Des Hasler out the door at the end of the 2025 season.

“The trio have worked tirelessly during their time, and their professionalism, dedication and commitment to the club cannot be questioned during their tenures,” a statement from the Titans read confirming their dismissal.

“The Titans want to thank the trio for their commitment and contribution and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

McDermott coached Leeds to several major trophies including the 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017 Super League Grand Finals, the 2012 World Club Challenge, and the 2014 and 2015 Challenge Cups.