Chris Chester hails “unbelievable” win over Wakefield Trinity with two serious injury concerns for Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS stunned local rivals Wakefield Trinity with a 26-22 victory at the OneBore Stadium.

The Tigers looked more than up for it after a disappointing 2025, and, after leading 14-10 at half-time, registered two second-half tries to earn their sixth win of the season.

After the game, current interim boss Chris Chester said: “Very courageous. 1-17, everyone of those guys stood up today.

“It was the longest nine minutes of my life. They had a lot of field position but we kept coming up with the right answers.

“I’m just really pleased for the players, it’s been a really tough year for a lot of reasons. We know as a club we need to be a hell of better next year and I know we will be.

“I am just proud of the boys, it’s an unbelievable win.”

Chester also paid tribute to his staff with the interim boss confessed that he has been more focused on his director of rugby roles during the week.

“I’ve got to give credit to the staff. They worked really behind the scenes and they came up with a really good plan.

“I’ve been quite busy with other stuff and recruitment so the staff deserve a hell of a lot of credit as well.

“It’s frustrating because where has that performance come from? Why can’t we do it every week?”

The Tigers interim boss also touched on “tough calls” throughout the game.

“I thought there were a couple of tough calls up there.

“I think if the Chris Atkin one goes up as a try then it’s given as a try and then the Wakefield one where it went up as a try and it was given, it could be different.”

Chester also paid tribute to the Castleford fans as well as Alex Mellor for the way in which he carried himself in a tough year.

“I can’t thank those loyal fans enough for sticking with us. I know it’s been tough, it’s a really difficult job.

“I do not miss being a head coach. I think the players wanted to prove everybody wrong and I think they did that tonight.

“Mels (Alex Mellor) has been far and away our best player this year.

“He has been consistent and that’s why he is captain of our club.”

There were two injury concerns though as Jeremiah Simbiken and Cain Robb both left the field early with the former going to hospital for an x-ray.