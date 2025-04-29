Chris Chester linked with Castleford Tigers move as Leigh Leopards exit confirmed

CHRIS CHESTER is being linked with a move to Castleford Tigers following his exit from Leigh Leopards, League Express understands.

Earlier today, All Out Rugby League revealed that Chester would be leaving his post as head of rugby at the Leigh Sports Village, but his next destination wasn’t confirmed.

Now League Express can reveal that the vacant director of rugby spot at The Jungle is one that Chester could be set to land, with Danny Wilson currently in the managing director position following the exit of Mark Grattan.

Chester has been with Leigh since 2021 when he first came to the club in its hour of need having just been demoted to the Championship.

The former Wakefield Trinity boss appointed Adrian Lam as head coach, with Lam steering the Leopards to Super League in 2022 and then Challenge Cup success in 2023.