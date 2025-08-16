Chris Chester ‘really miffed off’ with ‘pathetic’ Castleford Tigers thrashing

CHRIS CHESTER said he was “miffed off” after Castleford Tigers went down 64-6 against local rivals Leeds Rhinos at the OneBore Stadium.

The Tigers were dreadful from the first whistle, trailing 36-0 at half-time before conceding another five tries in the second half to completely capitulate.

After the game, Castleford head coach Chester said: “Fair play to Leeds, they outmuscled, outenthused and outthought us.

“I seem to be a stuck record. We’re getting beaten on effort which is totally unacceptable in a game like today.

“We needed some guys to really front up but I could tell after three minutes that we were in for a long afternoon.

“Contact-wise we were poor and urgency with the ball was poor. That’s just this group at the minute. It feels like two steps forward, three back.

“Mentality has a lot to do with it. When things aren’t going well we’ve got too many people waving the white flag and that’s what is really disappointing.

“There was a distinct lack of effort and that’s every single one of them. There are some players that gave a good account of themselves but I can count on two fingers how many there were.

“I’m really miffed off.”

Chester also had sympathy for the fans that had to witness the easy demise.

“I understand they are really miffed off. I thought it was pathetic the way we played the first 40 minutes,” he said.

“It was the worst individual, collective performance I’ve ever been involved in and I can only sit here and apologise for the lack of effort.

“The performance was nowhere near where we needed it to be.”

The interim boss revealed a new coach will be announced on Monday, although joked: “That performance might put him off!”

Josh Simm (leg) and Joe Stimson (head) left the field early whilst Tex Hoy didn’t play due to a calf issue suffered in training.