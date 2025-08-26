Chris Chester reveals spending power of new Castleford Tigers head coach

CHRIS CHESTER has revealed that the new Castleford Tigers head coach will have a big say on the number of signings coming through the doors of The Jungle for 2026 and beyond.

The search for a Castleford head coach ended with St George Illawarra Dragons assistant Ryan Carr being appointed, with Chester revealing that Carr will link up with the club in pre-season.

Chester previously revealed that there would be “six or seven” new signings making their way to the West Yorkshire club for 2026 and beyond – but that was even before a new head coach has been appointed.

One of those was Newcastle Knights forward Brock Greacen, but Chester has insisted that the new Castleford boss will have a great deal of influence over new recruits, with Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker Blake Taaffe the latest recruit.

“I have looked at what we’ve got contracted. We will have to do some wheeling and dealing but I’m going to leave a significant amount of salary cap space for the new guy – whoever that is – to put his own stamp on things,” Chester said.

“What I will say, I’ve spoken to all those coaches and told them the players we’ve recruited for next year and what we are lacking and what we need to get.

“They are all very excited about the impact those players can have and are excited about working with those quality players.”