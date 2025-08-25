NRL legend predicts Sydney Roosters halfback will make temporary Super League move

NRL legend Andrew Johns is predicting Sydney Roosters halfback Hugo Savala will make a temporary move to Super League.

Savala has made 17 appearances for the Roosters during the 2025 NRL campaign, partnering either Sandon Smith or Sam Walker in the halves in his first season in first-grade.

That being said, with Daly Cherry-Evans set to make the move to the Chooks from Manly Sea Eagles for 2026, Savala’s spot in the Roosters’ side is under threat.

Now Johns believes that Savala “will go out on some sort of loan deal” with Super League being mentioned by the NRL great.

“DCE will start next year at No.6 and Sam will have the keys to the team,” Johns said on Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“Whether that’s the same mid-year we will see, but the big question is what Hugo Savala will do, whether he will stick around and wait for another year in the lower grades.

“I think he will go out on some sort of loan deal. It might be good for his development to go to England for a bit.”