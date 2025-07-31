Chris Chester reveals when new Castleford Tigers head coach should be revealed

CHRIS CHESTER has revealed that a new head coach for Castleford Tigers should be announced by next Friday.

The Tigers have been without a permanent boss since the sacking of Danny McGuire last month with director of rugby Chester stepping into the firing line on a temporary basis.

Since his appointment, Chester has lost one and won one as Castleford boss but he has revealed that a decision is imminent on the new man at The Jungle.

“I’d like to think by next Friday we will have a head coach or have announced a head coach so it’s been a busy few days,” Chester said.

“We’ve had in excess of 20 candidates from the UK and overseas. It’s been very difficult to narrow it down to the number we have narrowed it down to.

“I am very optimistic and very impressed with the candidates we’ve had apply for the job. There have been some surprising ones but I think it’s been great.

“We’d like to get an announcement out there but a lot of these guys are contracted to clubs. Four out of the five are contracted overseas and I think that they would like to do the right thing and finish the season off with their respective clubs.”

Chester does, however, know that the appointment of the new head coach is a “big” one.

“The appointment will be here for the first day of pre-season. I’m really excited.

“It will be the biggest appointment I will make at this club and I’ve got to get it one million percent right.

“I did that at Leigh, I made sure I took my time at Leigh with Adrian Lam and that was the best signing I made as director of rugby at Leigh,

“I know how important this signing will be for Castleford moving forward.”