Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley gives verdict on expanded Super League competition and increased quota

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley admits he doesn’t ‘see a problem’ with increasing the number of overseas quota spots from seven to ten.

As well as that, Rowley believes that increasing the Super League competition from 12 to 14 teams will make it “more interesting” for fans.

Both rulings have been points of contention for the rugby league fraternity in recent weeks, with the Salford boss believing that increasing the number of quota spaces should raise standards across the board.

“I don’t see a problem with increasing the quota. It makes it tougher,” Rowley said.

“I think everyone’s standards needs to be raised right from the pathways and to get to the top, everyone needs to be a little bit better.

“Time will tell to see if the benchmark gets raised any higher from it.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that the top flight would be a 14-team one from 2026 with the IMG grading system deciding the top 12 and an independent panel the remaining two sides.

Rowley adopted a pragmatic approach to the issue.

“If we are in Super League, I’m all for playing a greater variety of different teams in different places.

“With any business decision, the devil is in the detail and without being sat in the meeting and knowing the facts and figures and detailed information they’ve made the decision upon, I will abstain from having too strong a position on it.

“But, as a fan, it’s obviously more interesting to have more teams.”