Chris Chester spills all on Danny McGuire sacking, new Castleford Tigers head coach and how players reacted

CHRIS CHESTER has revealed all on the sacking of Danny McGuire as Castleford Tigers gear up for a new era.

McGuire was given his marching orders earlier this week, with Chester taking over the reins on an interim basis.

And now Chester, who only joined the Tigers last month as director of rugby, has spilled all on what happened with McGuire’s exit.

“I got called into a board meeting on Monday and we’ve obviously got a few new board members with some ambitious plans,” Chester said.

“There was a decision made in the boardroom that they felt as a club we had gone backwards. In terms of points and results, we are in a worse position than we were in last year.

“The board decided that they needed a fresh approach and to bring someone else to lead us into a new era in 2026.”

Chester has explained how McGuire took the news.

“It was obviously a very difficult time for everybody. I had to deliver the news to Danny straight after the board meeting.

“He was obviously very disappointed as you would expect. I met Danny face-to-face. I’ve been in that position where it’s been done over a phone call and face-to-face but I thought it was best to do the latter.

“It didn’t go down well, Danny was disappointed with the decision which I understand. There are new board members that wanted to see change so it’s always a difficult situation.

“I’ve got to support the board in every way I possibly can.”

So how did the Castleford players react and what happens now?

“It’s hard to tell how they reacted, we had a discussion on Tuesday. I sat everyone down and made it quite clear to everyone that collectively this has happened because of us. We’ve not been good enough.

“Probably everyone in that room could have said they could have done better. At the end of the day, it’s a results-based industry and we haven’t had the results this year.

“I’m just here to support the three coaches that are here, front up to the media. I don’t want to be a head coach again.

“I loved my time as a head coach. I had eight years as a head coach but my primary focus is a director of rugby – that’s the role I’m still doing now, making decisions on recruitment.

“I’m simply here to assist and help out the three good coaches we have here in Brett Delaney, Scott Murrell and Rob Nickolay.

“All three are still at the club. We want some kind of continuity, whoever that coach is in the weeks to come whether that’s now or the end of the season. Those guys have made it clear that they want to be here moving forward.”

Chester has revealed that the club has had over 20 applicants – with NRL experience aplenty.

“The new head coach will be down to me and I will obviously put some names together. There have been well over 20 applications from UK and overseas coaches.

“It’s my job to look at those applicants and look at streamlining that list to about four or five. Once I’ve done my homework and presented to the board, we will sit in front of the applicants and have a bit of an interview.

“It’s such an important time for this club, things are happening off the field that haven’t been announced yet and there is a vision from the board so it’s really important we get the new appointment right.

“If that takes until the end of the season then it will. It would be better if it’s done in the next three or four weeks but we’ve got to get it right.

“There’s no pressure from anyone to make a rash decision. There’s a lot of NRL talent that have put their names forward and I think that’s really positive from the club.”