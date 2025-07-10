Jon Wilkin “blown away” by Danny McGuire sacking as he speculates “something acute” has happened at Castleford Tigers

JON WILKIN believed Danny McGuire’s sacking to be a joke at first, with the Sky Sports pundit believing that “something acute” had to have happen between McGuire and new director of rugby Chris Chester for the axing to take place.

McGuire was given his marching orders from The Jungle earlier this week following a dismal 30-12 home defeat to Huddersfield Giants, with much of the rugby league fraternity taken aback by the decision.

New Castleford owner Martin Jepson has not been afraid of making big, tough decisions, with his axing of former boss Craig Lingard at the end of 2024 also coming as a surprise.

And now Wilkin has given his opinion on McGuire’s dismissal.

“I was blown away, I thought it was a joke actually,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict.

“Danny McGuire is one of the most promising young British coaches in the game and we all know what he’s achieved as a player.

“Christian Horner has been let go by Red Bull and with Danny McGuire it’s a similar thing, there’s been so little information about why and the void has then been filled with speculation.

“So I’m going to speculate that there had to be something acute happen between him and Chris Chester or Chris Chester, the board and him but something has happened.

“You don’t on a guy like Danny McGuire, especially at this stage in the season, when you’ve seemingly said in the past that you’re going to give him time to get it right.

“It’s just a strange one.”