Chris Hill leaves Salford Red Devils for Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS have brought in England and Great Britain prop Chris Hill from troubled Salford Red Devils for the remainder of this season, with coach Brian Noble already eyeing a possible extension for 2026.

The arrival of the 37-year-old former Leigh (the Centurions, now Leopards), Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants player underlines the West Yorkshire side’s determination to make a mark in this season’s Championship play-offs, so bolstering their claims for a Super League berth.

Hill has chalked up more than 550 appearances since 2005, and said: “I’m really happy to be joining Bradford, an ambitious club who are fighting at the top end of the Championship.

“I am looking forward to playing my part to help the club achieve their goals for 2025.

“I have seen how much quality there is in the squad, and everyone knows how good the Bradford fans are.”

Bulls coach Brian Noble added: “We have beaten off some competition to get his services and having realised he was available, it’s been a reasonably long process.

“But Chris has seemed to think he can finish this season with us and hopefully go through next year as well.

“He’s an outstanding leader and he’s an outstanding footballer still. He’s been close to 80 minutes every week for Salford in Super League and as for his playing credentials, just look at his career it speaks for itself.

“He’s an outstanding man, he’s a big body and he’s another good presence for us.”

Bradford are second in the table and host Doncaster on Friday.