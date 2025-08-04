Hull KR sign teen talent from rivals Hull FC

HULL KR have signed Hull FC forward Cobie Wainhouse on loan ahead of a permanent move from next season.

Wainhouse, 19, has penned a future two-year contract with the Robins but has already joined their squad.

A product of Bradford Bulls’ academy, he moved to East Yorkshire in 2023 but hasn’t played a single first-team game with Hull FC.

He missed most of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and only made his professional debut last month, playing for Championship side Doncaster against London Broncos on dual-registration.

But Hull KR coach Willie Peters believes Wainhouse has the makings of a future top-flight player.

“Cobie is a young front-rower with plenty of potential, and we’re happy to have him on board at the club,” said Peters.

“Cobie’s best rugby is still ahead of him. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop within our pack over the next few seasons and push to become a Super League player at Hull KR.”

Wainhouse said of the cross-city move to the league leaders and Challenge Cup holders: “There’s a really good vibe around the place at the minute and I want to be a part of it.

“I’m looking forward to getting around the lads and learning from everybody, and being around a winning mentality, which will be good for me.”

Wainhouse may not be the only player to make the switch from the west side of the city to the east, with Jack Charles recently linked with a move to Hull KR.

While Wainhouse was set to be off-contract at the end of this season, Charles is contracted to Hull FC for 2026, so the Robins would need to pay a transfer fee to capture the 19-year-old halfback.

Hull KR have already confirmed three-year deals for fellow youngsters Jumah Sambou, from Oldham, and Salford Red Devils’ Declan Murphy from next season, as well as Tom Amone of Castleford Tigers.