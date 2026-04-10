Chris Kamara to conduct Challenge Cup semi-final draw

POPULAR former football pundit Chris Kamara will be helping to deliver the Challenge Cup semi-final draw on Sunday.

The last-four ties will be decided at half-time of the final fixture between Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors on Sunday (kick-off 1pm) on BBC One.

It means Kamara will be pulling out his beloved Wakefield, the town in which he was born and raised before a 20-year professional playing career with eight different clubs including Leeds United.

He then went on to become a regular reporter on Sky’s Soccer Saturday programme.

Kamara will conduct the draw alongside Jamie Peacock, who won two Challenge Cups with each of Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos.

The other quarter-finals see St Helens play Catalans Dragons on Friday (8pm), followed on Saturday by holders Hull KR against York Knights (1.30pm) and Warrington Wolves’ tie with Leigh Leopards (5.30pm).