North Wales Crusaders future thrown into doubt after owners pledge not to fund additional costs

THE future of North Wales Crusaders has been thrown into doubt after the owners have pledged not to ‘fund the additional costs’ of running the club.

The Welsh club was taken over by The Eggchasers Group in late 2024, with the company rooted in rugby, with a specialism in rugby 7s, design and manufacturer of rugby kit and the provision and pathway for academy players.

However, the owners have said they must ‘alter their business plan’ in order for their position to be tenable, raising more questions than answers over the club’s short and long-term future.

In a statement, it was said: “Due to a change in circumstances, the owners of the North Wales Crusaders have concluded that they will no longer fund the additional costs to run the club with immediate effect.

“Initially involved at the back end of 2024, the owners cleared a lot of historical issues and debts, and invested in a squad to win League One. The current situation with regard to costs and competitive league set up isn’t tenable for the owners and an adjustment to the business plan is needed.

“The shareholders have been working in the background to identify suitable partners who may provide a combination of values that would be ideal to give North Wales Crusaders an opportunity to thrive, making the move of the talent, location and facilities.

“As yet we do not have an agreement in place, so we want to make public that we are looking for a new majority shareholder, someone with the passion for the project in North Wales that we have.

“We recognise that this will create uncertainty and would ask at this point for all North Wales invested supporters to get behind the club, staff and players.”