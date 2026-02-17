Chris Kendall’s Super League absence explained

CHRIS KENDALL did not referee in the middle at all in Super League Round One – and he won’t do again this weekend for Round Two.

That’s because the official is currently out injured, something which he confirmed on LinkedIn.

However, that didn’t mean that Kendall was out of action altogether, with the 33-year-old video refereeing two games in Round One.

Kendall will again be in the box seat at St Helens’ home clash against the Leigh Leopards, with the timeline of his return to the field yet to be revealed.

“Disappointed not to make the start line for the beginning of the Super League season due to injury,” Kendall posted.

“Instead I was on double duty at Wilmslow covering Friday nights fixture between Warrington and St Helens, followed by today’s game between Castleford and Wigan.

“Not quite the start I had planned, but looking forward to getting out on field soon.”