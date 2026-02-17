Paul Rowley gives brief reaction to Mike Rush exit from St Helens

PAUL ROWLEY has given a brief reaction to Mike Rush’s exit from St Helens.

Rush has been with Saints for 27 years with positions ranging from development manager to chief executive – a role he was given back in 2013.

During that time St Helens won four Super League titles in a row, as well as the World Club Challenge in 2023.

However, Rush and the Merseyside club confirmed the exit of the former earlier this week in a surprising exit.

With Saints entering a new era under new head coach Rowley and a whole host of new players such as Jackson Hastings, the shake-up at the BrewDog Stadium has been considerable to say the least.

And now Rowley, who joined Saints from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2026 Super League campaign, has given his brief response to Rush’s exit.

“I’ve only been here a short while, but you don’t have to be in here to know the impact that Mike has had on the club,” Rowley said.

“He’ll go down as a huge part of the St Helens history, and a successful one as well.”