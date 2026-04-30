Clinical Hull KR thrash dismal Castleford Tigers

HULL KR 50 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 6

DAVE CRAVEN, Sewell Group Craven Park, Thursday

TOM Davies scored a hat-trick as champions Hull KR eased past a dismal Castleford Tigers side who delivered one of the most feeble performances in their recent history.

Winger Davies, who hadn’t crossed in seven games, took his tally for the season to seven and led the way in a one-sided demolition as their hapless opponents conceded a half-ton for the second time in seven days.

When Mikey Lewis crossed for yet another gifted try to make it 40-0 inside just 43 minutes, Rovers fans must have been envisaging breaking their club record win against Tigers, a 70-12 success in 2012.

Things didn’t get that bad for clueless Castleford – small comfort for beleaguered coach Ryan Carr – but the damage had long since been done.

With one eye on their Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves on Sunday week, Rovers boss Willie Peters started England hooker Jez Litten on the bench.

He came on for Karl Lawton after 25 minutes but, in all fairness, he could have warmed the bench all night and his side would have still eased to a sixth straight win.

Aussie Lawton made the most of his rare chance, scoring two tries inside the opening 16 minutes, twice going through feeble goalline defence from close range.

That was a sign of just how bad Castleford were going to be in a disastrous first-half display.

Carr had questioned his squad’s attitude and desire after Friday’s woeful 50-10 home loss to Hull FC, promising changes were coming.

He was true to his word, dropping a number of players including Mikaele Ravalawa, recalling Cain Robb from a loan spell and giving three new signings their debut.

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, the ex-Robins full-back signed from Catalans Dragons, England prop Tyler Dupree brought in from Toulouse, and ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker Brad Dwyer, joining on a one-week loan from Salford, should all have strengthened Castleford’s hand.

But they had minimal impact and the unfortunate Laulu-Togaga’e, in particular, had a nightmare evening to forget.

After Rovers charged down a kick he dropped the rewards with no one near him, leading to Lawton’s first try, then got smashed by former team-mate Peta Hiku before claiming Lewis’ high kick, only to spill in contact again, serving up an easy walk-in for Tom Amone.

When the luckless Laulu-Togaga’e then coughed up another Lewis kick, the rampant hosts were in again, Davies over for the first of his brace after evading a meek tackle attempt from Jason Qareqare.

All of this left Castleford 24-0 down after just 26 minutes and crashing to their seventh defeat of the season.

Rovers captain Elliot Minchella, who rarely kicks, was even allowed time and space to dink in a grubber for Dean Hadley to gain Rovers’ fifth try.

Even when Lewis erred and kicked out on the full – the England scrum-half also gave two forward passes – Castleford couldn’t take the gift, Tom Nicholson-Watton spilling when playing the ball.

The gaffes continued after the break when winger Darnell McIntosh dropped another Lewis kick cold behind his own goalline for that Lewis touchdown.

When Rovers’ discipline faltered slightly, the visitors were able to apply some pressure at last but nothing came from it.

Instead, Joe Burgess resumed normal service on the hour mark with a wonderful finish before Davies completed his treble.

Castleford, at least, avoided the ignominy of a nilling, Laulu-Togaga’e earning reward for sticking at his game by delivering a grubber for Krystian Mapapalangi to score with 38 seconds remaining.

GAMESTAR: Tom Davies does so much hard work that often goes unrewarded but he got his spoils here.

GAMEBREAKER: Once Karl Lawton had gone in for his second try, the writing was on the wall for Castleford.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Joe Burgess’ finish for his 11th Super League try of the season was superb.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Tom Davies (Hull KR)

2 pts Karl Lawton (Hull KR)

1 pt Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

ROVERS

14 Jack Broadbent

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

11 Dean Hadley

19 Karl Lawton

10 Tom Amone

17 Rhyse Martin

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

9 Jez Litten

15 Sam Luckley

16 Jai Whitbread

18 Jack Brown

18th man (not used)

21 Noah Booth

Also in 21-man squad

8 Sauaso Sue

24 Jack Charles

29 Tom Whitehead

Tries: Davies (32, 40, 74), Lawton (10, 16), Amone (26), Hadley (35), Lewis (43), Burgess (61)

Goals: Martin 7/9

TIGERS

35 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (D)

4 Darnell McIntosh

3 Zac Cini

23 Krystian Mapapalangi

22 Jason Qareqare

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Tom Weaver

8 Renouf Atoni

37 Brad Dwyer (D)

36 Tyler Dupree (D)

11 Jordan Lane

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Stimson

Subs (all used)

14 Brock Greacen

25 Sam Hall

27 Cain Robb

38 Tom Nicholson-Watton

18th man (unused)

30 Jimmy Beckett

Also in 20-man squad

5 Mikaele Ravalawa

31 Ashton Golding

Tries: Mapapalangi (80)

Goals: Weaver 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0, 34-0; 40-0, 46-0, 50-0, 50-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Robins: Tom Davies; Tigers: Krystian Mapapalangi

Penalty count: 2-4

Half-time: 34-0

Referee: Jack Smith