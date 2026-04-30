Matt Peet on double Wigan blow and new faces in squad

WIGAN WARRIORS boss Matt Peet has admitted it is a ‘blow’ that Liam Marshall and Dayon Sambou have been ruled out for three months.

Whilst Marshall injured his hamstring in Wigan’s loss to Warrington Wolves, Sambou suffered PCL damage in the defeat to Castleford Tigers the week before.

With both men out for around 12 weeks, Peet spoke about the challenges both players face.

“It’s a blow, I’m disappointed for them, it’s a test for the team but I’m disappointed for them as individuals,” Peet said.

“We see how hard they work. It’s one of those challenges the season throws up.

“Every team goes through similar things and we have to deal with that the best we can and support the two individuals back to fitness.”

With Marshall and Sambou out for sustained periods of time, Josh Cartwright and George Marsden have been called into the 21-man squad to face Bradford Bulls on Saturday afternoon.

And Peet believes this is the ‘natural step’ for both players.

“They’ve consistently played well and there are other lads that deserve consideration.

“It’s a natural step for them that they should be banging on the door of the 21-man squad when we lose a player or two with injury.

“Play well in the reserves and train well and then you will get the chance to come into the squad.