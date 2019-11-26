CMU Spartans retain Jamaica 9s title

CMU Spartans have retained the Jamaica RLA Intercollegiate 9s, held at the UWI Mona Bowl and which kicked off the ninth college season, beating Excelsior Community College Eagles 20-16 in the final.

Six colleges took part – The University of West Indies Pelicans, University of Technology Knights, Mico University Crocs and GC Foster Lions were the others.

Dylan Davis was the hero for CMU with a hat trick in the decider, Anthony Findlay and Shamoy Stewart their other scorers. Exed were led by national player Akeem Murray with two tries, fellow internationals Javian Murray and Shaquiel Pollack also crossing.

Intercol rugby league chair Romeo Monteith commented: “The tournament was a fantastic start to the rugby league season here. The closeness of the scores in each game shows just how strong these teams are. The rugby league was both skilful and entertaining and we can’t wait for the commencement of the 13-a-side league in January and to see the teams in action again.”

After the group stages, Mico defeated GC Foster 20-8 in the fifth-placed play-off, whist UTech overcame UWI 16-12 to claim third spot.

(Pic: Miguel Facey and Anthony Findlay of CMU stop Exed’s Daniel Barnett)