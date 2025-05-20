Coach Steve McNamara leaves Catalans Dragons

STEVE McNAMARA has left Catalans Dragons after almost eight years as their head coach.

The former England boss was the longest-serving coach in Super League, having been at the helm since June 2017.

He won the Challenge Cup in his first full season, then led them to Grand Finals in 2021 and 2023 – also winning the League Leaders’ Shield in the former campaign.

McNamara was the first to achieve all three of those accomplishments with the Dragons.

But Catalans failed to reach the play-offs last season and have started this year poorly too, winning only five of their eleven league matches.

His final game in charge was a 40-0 defeat at St Helens last Thursday, their third in a row in all competitions.

McNamara, who previously coached Bradford Bulls before leading England between 2010 and 2015, has been reported as a target for Leeds Rhinos.