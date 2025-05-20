Queensland name three debutants for State of Origin opener

QUEENSLAND coach Billy Slater has named three debutants for the opening game of this year’s State of Origin next Wednesday (May 28).

The Maroons’ bid to reclaim the shield begins on home soil at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Slater has named one new face in the starting line-up – Robert Toia of Sydney Roosters – while both Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans) and Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm) are selected on the bench.

A further three Origin rookies – Kurt Mann, Jesse Arthars and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki – have been named in their extended squad.

It’s otherwise an experienced Queensland line-up with Cameron Munster and captain Daly Cherry-Evans selected in the halves after the former missed last year’s series through injury.

Returning New South Wales coach Laurie Daley has also named a familiar side although Max King will debut from the bench.

Queensland squad: 1 Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), 2 Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), 3 Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters), 4 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), 5 Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons), 6 Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles), 8 Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), 9 Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), 11 Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), 12 Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), 13 Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), 14 Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), 15 Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), 16 Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans), 17 Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm), 18 Kurt Mann (Canterbury Bulldogs), 19 Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos), 20 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins).