Cole Geyer looks towards permanent Huddersfield Giants move

COLE GEYER is eyeing a claret-and-gold future as he continues an enjoyable loan stint at Huddersfield.

The Australian hooker arrived in the UK to start the season in the Championship with Oldham, but back in May was handed the chance to step up to Super League as the Giants, struggling with injuries and for form, moved to pep up their squad and brought the 24-year-old across the Pennines.

Geyer, who helped Gold Coast side Burleigh Bears to title glory in the Queensland Cup last year, could yet feature in the second-tier play-offs for parent club Oldham.

But for the time being he is focused on Huddersfield and their bid to lay some solid foundations for what they insist will be a brighter 2027 under his compatriot Jim Lenihan, who became coach in June.

“Huddersfield are a great club, and I’d definitely like to come back next year,” said Geyer, who after 14 for Oldham, made his tenth appearance for the West Yorkshire side in Thursday’s 22-16 home win against Hull FC.

“For the time being, I’ll concentrate on the present and try to finish this season strongly, and we’ll see what happens regarding next year.”

Lenihan, who likes to start with another Australian hooker Zac Woolford then bring Geyer off the bench, said: “We want to try and tire their middles out and get them stuck around the ruck, then Cole comes out.

“Zac can also play loose-forward, which we’ve been experimenting with, and he and Cole can tandem off each other.

“We want to be a side who attack out of dummy-half. Right now, the game is really quick around the ruck, and once you get some tired forwards, the first person with the ball is the most dangerous, and often that’s going to be the hooker.

“Cole does a really good job of getting the line going backwards and getting his nose through.”

On a possible permanent deal for Geyer, Lenihan said: “We’re looking at that at the moment.”