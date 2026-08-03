Wigan Warriors expecting to make few signings for next season

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has revealed that “not many” signings will make their way through the doors of The Brick Community Stadium for 2027.

In recent years, the Warriors have had only a small turnover of players given the prevalence of their academy in nurturing fresh talent.

Just recently, academy products Shea O’Connor, Noah Hodkinson, George Marsden and Taylor Kerr have all underlined their first-team credentials.

Ahead of this season, the Warriors made just five signings, with Oliver Partington arguably being the pick of the bunch.

Oliver Wilson (ACL – out for the season), Dayon Sambou (PCL – just returned to the reserves), Jonny Vaughan (yet to debut) and Finn McMillan (played just once) made up the other four recruits.

And Peet does not envisage much turnaround at all going into 2027, especially with the constraints of the salary cap.

“I never say never, but not many (signings are expected for 2027),” Peet said.

“Everyone’s aware what our position is in relation to the salary cap, and we’ve got quite a lot of players tied down for the foreseeable future, so I don’t see much turnover for us.

“There are players out there can bring in who aren’t on the salary cap, whether that’s through their age or their salaries, but I don’t think there’ll be anyone coming in who’d go straight into our top squad.”

Peet was then asked which positions he’d like to strengthen, responding: “All of them!

“If we were in a position where the salary cap wasn’t a thing, then you’d want as much strength in depth in every position.

“But the fact is we’ve got our succession plan in place, and that’ll be driven almost totally by people that are already within our club and within our academy.”