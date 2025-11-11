Comparing the viewing figures of all Three Ashes Tests between England and Australia

THE Ashes Test Series is over and Australia’s 3-0 whitewash over England was confirmed with a 30-8 victory at AMT Headingley last weekend.

Those the results were disappointing to say the least, the numbers in the crowd were definitely – over 130,000 spectators made the trip to London, Everton and Leeds to watch the England national side do battle against their antipodean foes.

In terms of the viewing figures for all Three Tests, the First and Second at Wembley and Everton respectively did well.

The First Test on BBC One had an average audience of 818,000 that saw England go down 26-6 against the Kangaroos with a 14.2 percent audience share.

The peak audience was 930,000 which equated to a 15.1 percent audience share.

The numbers actually grew for the Second Test at Everton, with an average of 837,000 people tuning in to watch Australia run out 14-4 winners at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The peak audience for that Second Test was at an impressive 972,000.

However, with Australia already scooping up the Ashes heading into the Third Test at Headingley, the numbers unsurprisingly dipped.

In fact, an average of just 627,000 people watched on BBC One – an audience share of 9.3 percent.

Meanwhile, there was an audience peak of 799,000.

All viewing figures are provided by Rugby League On TV.