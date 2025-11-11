Ex-Leeds, Hull KR and Huddersfield man Shaun Lunt takes up Super League coaching role

FORMER Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants hooker Shaun Lunt has returned to Headingley to take up a coaching role at the Super League club.

Lunt, 39, played over 300 career appearances during his 16-year spell in rugby league, winning a Super League Grand Final with the Rhinos in the process.

The hooker began his career with Castleford Tigers in 2005 before ending it with Batley Bulldogs in 2020.

And now Lunt has linked back up with his friend Chev Walker at Headingley to form part of the academy and reserves coaching set-up.

Lunt posted on Instagram: “Unbelievably proud to become assistant to my very good friend @chevw4lker at @leedsrhinos academy & reserves and be part of the coaching team @gul2389 .

“Such a massive honour to come back to Leeds and help with the next generation of stars.”