‘Competitor’ Keanan Brand making timely resurgence at Leigh Leopards

LEIGH will be without veteran try-scorer Josh Charnley for the next month, but the blow is softened by the re-emergence of Keanan Brand.

Charnley was withdrawn from the Leopards’ season-opening win over Wigan and is now taking time out to deal with knee and hamstring issues.

He joined fellow winger Darnell McIntosh, who is also expected to be out for a few more weeks with a knee injury from pre-season, on the sidelines.

Those absences have provided new opportunities for players such as Brand, who ahead of this campaign had only made two Super League appearances since Leigh returned to the top flight in 2023.

During that year he took a break from the game to appear on reality TV show Love Island, and last season he had loan spells with Widnes – where he began his career – and Bradford.

Brand’s potential has never been in doubt – he was signed by Warrington at the age of 20 and scored 13 tries in 23 appearances for Leigh during their Championship promotion season of 2022.

And coach Adrian Lam believes he has taken a step up in recent months.

“I love Keanan. He’s the last player standing from when I first turned up (at the end of 2021), he’s the only one that’s still here,” said Lam.

“That should show everyone how much I care about him and what I think of him.

“He made the decision to go on Love Island so that didn’t help his progress, but as a club we supported him through that.

“His pre-season has been unbelievable – if I were to try and teach young children how to be when they’re trying to go up a level, it’s what Keanan has done.

“He has certainly put himself in a position to perform well, with all the work he did in pre-season. He couldn’t have done any more.

“I am happy for him and he is a player I don’t want to let go for this club for a long time.

“He’s a good lad off the field and he’s a competitor. He’s got a long future here.”

Leigh have further options in the outside backs with Bailey Hodgson – a mid-season signing last year from Newcastle Knights – and former York prospect AJ Towse adding depth.

“Everyone is nipping at the bit to have an opportunity. I’m excited and happy about that because that’s what we need,” said Lam.

“It’s not good that Josh will be out for a few weeks but the player we give the opportunity to (will do well). I love giving opportunities to players when they’ve earned it.”