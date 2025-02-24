BBC records disappointing numbers for Leigh Leopards-Huddersfield Giants clash

LEIGH LEOPARDS overcame Huddersfield Giants yesterday afternoon at the Leigh Sports Village with a 24-10 margin of victory.

That made it two wins from two for Adrian Lam’s side as they backed up a wonderful 1-0 win at the Wigan Warriors last weekend with a hard-fought home triumph.

The Leopards did just that in front of almost 9,000 spectators at the Leigh Sports Village and in front of both the Sky and BBC cameras.

It was the second live game broadcasted on the BBC, with St Helens and Salford Red Devils being the first last week.

Last week, there was an average of 318,000 that tuned in with a peak of 413,000.

However, there were disappointing numbers from the weekend, with an average of 256,000 tuning in on the BBC, which was a 2.8 per cent audience share, according to Rugby League On TV.

There was also a peak of 327,000, but Rugby League On TV also compared the numbers to the Six Nations on ITV, which saw 1.7 million tune in and a 17 per cent share.