Connie Boyd scores four as Leeds Rhinos thrash Featherstone Rovers

LEEDS RHINOS 60 FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 6

SAM BROCKSOM, AMT Headingley, Saturday

FOUR tries from Connie Boyd helped Leeds to their first league win of the season.

After defeat to Wigan last time out, the Rhinos responded in spectacular fashion, scoring eleven tries against their West Yorkshire neighbours.

First-half scorers Boyd (who scored a hat-trick), Ruby Enright, Shannon Brown and Ruby Bruce gave Lois Forsell’s side a 32-0 lead at the break, before Boyd’s fourth, plus tries from Liv Whitehead, Frankie Blakey and an Ebony Stead double rounded out the impressive scoreline.

Enright’s long-range score and Stead’s pair were perhaps the most eye-catching tries of the match, in what was a pleasing result for Lois Forsell’s side.

A scoot over from dummy-half by halfback Liv Grace totalled Featherstone’s only try of the afternoon, in what was a game of lengthy stoppages, ill-discipline and unforced errors.

Four-try hero Boyd had an very eventful afternoon, as not only did she double her season try tally, but she was also sent to the sin bin late on for a dangerous tackle on Featherstone’s Tilly Churm.

Rhinos will be hoping for a more disciplined showing next time out, with the home side having far more opportunities to put points on the board, but lapses in concentration stopped them from doing that.

RHINOS: 1 Ruby Enright, 2 Ebony Stead, 15 Connie Boyd, 7 Ruby Walker, 5 Liv Whitehead, 6 Mel Howard, 18 Tally Bryer, 13 Shannon Brown, 9 Keara Bennett, 10 Kaiya Glynn, 17 Grace Short, 11 Lacey Owen, 8 Ella Donnelly Subs (all used): 14 Ruby Bruce, 19 Grace Field, 21 Frankie Blakey, 24 Pauliane Walambu

Tries: Boyd (4, 17, 33, 78), Enright (7), Brown (10), Bruce (39), Whitehead (42), Stead (51, 75) Blakey (59); Goals: Howard 8/11; Sin bin: Boyd (65) – dangerous tackle

ROVERS: 19 Beth Macmillan, 5 Shavon Craven, 3 Chloe Billington, 13 Dani Waters, 4 Lydia Fawkes, 32 Christina Song-Puche, 7 Liv Grace, 8 Brogan Kennedy, 6 Charley Blackburn, 12 Brogan Churm, 11 Tilly Churm, 31 Tessa Benmalek, 15 Aaliyah Brewster. Subs (all used): 8 Katie Evans, 10 Emillie Holmes, 16 Kacey Davies, 24 Sammy Waters

Tries: Grace (70); Goals: D Waters 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 28-0, 32-0; 38-0, 44-0, 50-0, 50-6, 56-6, 60-6

Half-time: 32-0