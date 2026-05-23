Paul Rowley explains St Helens’ dismal defeat to Castleford Tigers

PAUL ROWLEY cut a dejected figure as St Helens were demolished 30-10 by Castleford Tigers at The Jungle.

Saints were second best throughout, with woeful indiscipline costing Rowley’s side dearly.

After the game, Rowley said: “It was absolutely (awful). We were double figures in errors and double figures in penalties and they contribute to fatigue and that contributes to physicality.

“You’re never going to regain the momentum in a game. Cas had the momentum for the entire 80 minutes, credit to them.

“We put out a strong team, if you want to keep turning the ball over cheaply then you contribute to your own downfall.

“That does happen every now and then again but then you’ve got to defend off that.

“I don’t think the lads lacked effort, remarkably, we were not as far behind as I thought we should have been going into half-time.

“We went out with belief (for the second-half) but the same copy and paste happened.

“They played direct and physically in offence and defence.”

Rowley also explained why Harry Robertson didn’t play.

“Harry Robertson got a slight quad tear in training. He will be fully raring to go after the break.”