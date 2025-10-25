Cook Islands beat Tonga to claim Women’s Pacific Bowl

COOK ISLANDS 42 TONGA 24

TOM SMITH, Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, Saturday

THE COOK ISLANDS outlasted Tonga in a see-sawing contest to claim the women’s Pacific Bowl.

Super sub Kerehitina Matua and winger Kiarah Siauane each struck twice in the second half as the Moana repelled the Tongans, who trailed by just four points with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Tonga shot out of the blocks in their first Test of the post-season campaign, establishing a 10-0 lead, before the Cook Islands fought back to claim the first meeting between these island neighbours.

Defeats of Papua New Guinea last Saturday and Tonga here mean the Moana fly home with the silverware.

Emmanita Paki opened the scoring with a huge dummy, before Paki delivered a beautiful chip kick to speedster Simina Lokotui.

But the Cook Islands carried a six-point buffer into the sheds after Deleni Paitai sliced through, Jazmon Tupou-Witchman crashed over from close range and Paulina Morris-Ponga found the left corner on the stroke of half-time.

Ngatokotoru Arakua continued that momentum within 60 seconds of the restart.

But Tonga shaved the margin to two once Seli Mailangi darted over from dummy-half and Malia Tuifua grubbered brilliantly for Moana Courtenay.

Matua barnstormed the Tongan defence before another Tuifua kick supplied Shannon Muru.

But the final 15 minutes were all Cook Islands, as Matua nabbed her second and Siauane completed a brace at the death.

COOK ISLANDS: 1 Kiana Takairangi (Parramatta Eels), 2 Kiarah Siauane (Souths Logan Magpies), 3 Keira Rangi (Souths Logan Magpies), 4 Deleni Paitai (Brisbane Bears), 5 Paulina Morris-Ponga (Akarana Falcons), 6 Lydia Turua-Quedley (New Zealand Warriors), 7 Chantay Kiria-Ratu (Cronulla Sharks), 8 Lavinia Kitai (New Zealand Warriors), 9 Pearl Tuitama (Ipswich Jets), 10 Ashlee Matapo (New Zealand Warriors), 11 Anne-Marie Kiria-Ratu (Cronulla Sharks), 19 Kaiyah Atai (New Zealand Warriors), 13 Jazmon Tupou-Witchman (South Sydney Rabbitohs). Subs (all used): 14 Kerehitina Matua (Canberra Raiders), 15 Porche John (Brisbane Tigers), 16 Ngatokotoru Arakua (Souths Logan Magpies), 17 Jodeci Joseph (Papakura Sisters)

Tries: Paitai (20), Tupou-Witchman (30), Morris-Ponga (35), Arakua (36), Matua (50, 64), Siauane (59, 70); Goals: C Kiria-Ratu 5/8

TONGA: 1 Ana Malupo (North Queensland Cowboys), 2 Moana Courtenay (Canterbury Bulldogs), 3 Fane Finau (Newcastle Knights), 4 Martha Mataele (Parramatta Eels), 5 Simina Lokotui (Canterbury Bulldogs), 6 Malia Tuifua (North Queensland Cowboys), 7 Emmanita Paki (New Zealand Warriors), 8 Natasha Penitani (Gold Coast Titans), 9 Seli Mailangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 10 Kalosipani Hopoate (Canterbury Bulldogs), 11 Shannon Muru (Canterbury Bulldogs), 16 Tatiana Finau (Canberra Raiders), 13 Amelia Huakau (Wests Tigers). Subs (all used): 14 Kaylani Tavita (Souths Logan Magpies), 15 Jade Fonua (Wests Tigers), 17 Ruby Fifita (Wests Tigers), 18 Pauline Suli-Ruka (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Tries: Paki (7), Lokotui (10), Mailangi (40), Courtenay (43), Muru (54); Goals: Paki 2/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 6-10, 12-10, 16-10; 22-10, 22-16, 22-20, 28-20, 28-24, 32-24, 36-24, 42-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Cook Islands: Kiarah Siauane; Tonga: Emmanita Maki

Penalty count: 4-5; Half-time: 16-10; Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski