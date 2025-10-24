Daryl Clark signs new deal with St Helens

ENGLAND hooker Daryl Clark has extended his contract with St Helens by a further year, keeping him with the club for 2027.

Clark joined the club two years ago from Warrington Wolves with the significant task of replacing club legend James Roby.

The 32-year-old has made 52 appearances so far – taking him past 400 in his career – and scored 12 tries.

“I’ve loved the last two years, so I’m really happy to have another two years to come,” said Clark.

“Our aim now is to kick on as a team by being more consistent so that we can go that step further and win silverware.”

Saints have also agreed a new deal with 21-year-old academy product Leon Cowen, who is now committed for the 2026 season.

The versatile forward played his first two games for the club this season, while playing ten times for dual-registration partners Halifax Panthers.

“Last year was a big one for me, and to be able to continue in 2026 with Saints, I’m over the moon,” said Cowen.

“I’m going into next year with more confidence, and I’m really excited to be part of something special.”