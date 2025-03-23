Cornwall off the mark as Newcastle Thunder’s wait for win continues

CORNWALL 32 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 22

GARETH DAVIES, Memorial Ground, Sunday

THE battle of League One’s most remote outpost clubs went the way of the home side, as they eased aside a Thunder outfit without a win since 2023.

Although the final margin of victory was just ten points, the game was as good as up for Newcastle when Australian centre Kye Jacobson finished with ease 25 minutes from time.

However, a combination of Newcastle resilience and Cornwall going away from the basics that had served them so well, led to a late points flurry from the visitors, which included two converted tries in the final eight minutes.

Playing down the fabled Memorial Ground slope in the opening 40, Cornwall saw prop forward Matt Ross, playing under dual-registration from London Broncos, held up over the line in their first attacking set.

Such was Cornwall’s dominance, every play-the-ball during the opening six minutes came in the Newcastle half. Twice the home side’s outstanding halfback Adam Rusling almost played in winger Henry Symons out wide, but a combination of staunch Thunder defending and a loose final pass saw the deadlock remain unbroken.

Very much against the run of play, it was Thunder who capitalised on Cornwall letting a drop-out find touch, to score first.

A kick in behind was gathered by Charlie Yeomans, who successfully touched down, with Alex Donaghy tacking on the extra two.

The lead didn’t last long, though, with Rusling creating further opportunities, two of which were taken by rangy winger Symons in the far-left corner.

The first was a straightforward touchdown after a flowing move, with the second coming from a deft grubber.

Rusling couldn’t convert either of Symons’ efforts, but Cornwall were in charge and bar the final exchanges, they were completely dominant.

Former Hull KR prospect Rusling thought he had a try of his own after 25 minutes, but referee Adam Williams pulled play back for a double movement.

Cornwall didn’t have to wait long for their third of the afternoon and it came from prop Sam Winney, who powered onto a short ball to crash over and Rusling made it into a six-point score.

Hooker Nathan Conroy, who ran riot against Newcastle in both games last term, then scampered over from dummy-half and with Rusling kicking the goal, Cornwall had opened up a three-score lead.

Despite playing against the conditions in the second stanza, Cornwall continued on the front foot, with Llewellyn scoring an opportunist effort from dummy-half after 49 minutes, as the Newcastle defence went to sleep.

Six minutes later and Cornwall bagged another score as quick hands saw Jacobsen cut through to dot down. Rusling’s conversion hoisted the Choughs over the 30-point mark, with Newcastle on the ropes.

But they rallied and Donaghy, the standout Thunder player, snuck in out wide despite the attentions of Llewellyn, to stop the home momentum.

Cornwall were then guilty of errors and they couldn’t add to their tally with Newcastle finishing on the front foot.

Giant lock Harry Lowery powered over under the posts before the game’s only real flashpoint came with time ticking down.

Llewellyn took exception to Rusling’s rough treatment at the play-the-ball, with players coming from all corners to rush in.

Handbags ensued and when the dust had settled, Cornwall were penalised and Newcastle scored again through Donaghy, but it could not spoil the hosts’ party.

GAMESTAR: Cornwall fullback Brad Llewellyn was simply outstanding in both attack and defence for the Choughs.

GAMEBREAKER: Brad Llewellyn’s opportunist try nine minutes into the second half saw Cornwall go too far ahead to be in danger of losing the game.

MATCHFACTS

CORNWALL

6 Brad Llewellyn

5 Keenan Dyer-Dixon

16 Decarlo Trerise

24 Kye Jacobson

21 Henry Symons

27 Ben Dean

25 Adam Rusling

18 Matt Ross

26 Nathan Conroy

20 Sam Winney

13 David Weetman

12 Darcy Simpson

11 Elijah Simpson

Subs (all used)

22 Jake Lloyd

17 Josh Rhodes

10 Harry Boots

19 Jamie Jenkins

Tries: Symons (13, 21), Winney (26), Conroy (38), Llewellyn (50), Jacobson (55)

Goals: Rusling 4/6

THUNDER

1 Alex Donaghy

2 Mac Walsh

3 Michael Hanson

5 Sean Croston

4 Jake Dickinson

6 Charlie Yeomans

7 Elliott Shaw

8 Harry Price

9 Will Linton

18 Josh Stoker

11 Alex Taylor

12 Jacob Bateman

10 Harry Lowery

Subs (all used)

14 Tom Siddle

15 George Birch

16 Lloyd Hall

17 Jamie Gill

Tries: Yeomans (12), Donaghy (60, 78), Lowery (72)

Goals: Donaghy 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 8-6, 14-6, 20-6; 26-6, 32-6, 32-10, 32-16, 32-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cornwall: Brad Llewellyn; Thunder: Alex Donaghy

Penalty count: 4-8

Half-time: 20-6

Referee: Adam Williams