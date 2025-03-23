Dewsbury Rams inflict first League One loss on Swinton Lions

SWINTON LIONS 10 DEWSBURY RAMS 26

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

DEWSBURY produced a good all-round team performance to make it two wins from three in the league and condemn Swinton to their first third-tier loss of the season.

The Lions could have opened the scoring in the third minute when Adam Sidlow kicked for the right corner, but the Rams defence got to the ball ahead of the chasing Reagan Sumner.

Keenen Tomlinson then made a strong run for Dewsbury only to lose the ball in the Swinton 20.

The visitors did take the lead on 15 minutes when veteran forward Dale Ferguson made a strong run near the posts and from the play-the-ball, hooker Jack McShane darted over with Jacob Hookem converting.

Swinton tried to fight back and on three consecutive tackles, they had players held up with Aaron Lynch, Gav Rodden and Sidlow all going close.

Dewsbury were causing Swinton all sorts of problems with their attack and they kicked a 40-20 just after the half-hour. From this came another chance, but this time Jack McShane was tackled just short.

They finally scored a second try five minutes from the break when Wakefield loanee Tom Delaney managed to crash in wide out after a good passing movement and again Hookem converted.

Delaney was shown a yellow card for dissent two minutes from the break but it was his side who went further ahead on the half-time hooter when Hookem kicked a 30-metre penalty-goal from a 14-0 advantage.

Dewsbury came close with their first attack on the second half but some great defence on the left held them out.

Swinton finally opened their account on 45 minutes, when Rodden spun his way over on the left and Dan Abram converted.

Dewsbury wouldn’t roll over, however, and put more pressure on the Swinton line, although good defence held them out.

Reece Briers and Sidlow both had chances for Swinton, but two ankle tackles stopped them.

Hookem put Dewsbury 20-6 ahead when he darted over by the posts and added the conversion.

But Swinton responded when Frank Sergent broke down the left to feed Rodden for his second and his 50th point for the club, although Abram was unable to convert.

Rodden was held up seven minutes from time and Dewsbury made the game safe a minute later when Ferguson broke down the middle to feed the supporting Louis Collinson, who scored between the posts with Hookem again converting for a five-from-five return.

GAMESTAR: Dewsbury scrum-half Jacob Hookem was faultless with the boot and impressed in general play.

GAMEBREAKER: The two Rams tries in the second-half gave Swinton too much to do.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

3 Reagan Sumner

2 Ellis Anderson

22 Aaron Lynch

25 Frank Sergent

14 Jordan Paga

19 Darren Abram

8 Adam Sidlow

21 Ben Hartill

33 Alfie Sinclair

11 Gav Rodden

12 Mitch Cox

16 Finley Beardsworth

Subs (all used)

29 Trent Kelly-Duffy

6 Reece Briers

36 Jake Davies

10 Bobby Shingler

Tries: Rodden (45, 68)

Goals: Abram 1/2

RAMS

30 Craig McShane

27 Tom Delaney

25 Louie Walker

4 George Senior

22 Liam Copland

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

24 Dale Ferguson

31 Jack McShane

13 Dec Tomlinson

15 Keenen Tomlinson

11 Joe Summers

16 Louis Collinson

Subs (all used)

14 Luke Mearns

18 Jamie Field

10 Toby Everett

8 Jackson Walker

Tries: J McShane (15), Delaney (35), Hookem (64), Collinson (74)

Goals: Hookem 5/5

Sin bin: Delaney (38) – dissent

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-14; 6-14, 6-20, 10-20, 10-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Gav Rodden; Rams: Jacob Hookem

Penalty count: 10-8

Half-time: 0-14

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 876