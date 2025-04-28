Cornwall player on trial with Workington Town after centre’s release

WORKINGTON TOWN are searching for a replacement for Wales centre Will Evans, who has returned to Australia.

The club confirmed the 24-year-old has left for personal reasons, but that they will retain his registration.

Evans featured six times after arriving from Cumbrian rivals Whitehaven in the off-season.

He had a short spell at Widnes in 2023, but left weeks into the season on compassionate grounds without making an appearance.

Australian centre Kye Jacobson is training with Town for the next month to try and secure a contract.