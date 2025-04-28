Swinton Lions sign dual-code former Wigan Warriors prospect

SWINTON LIONS have signed dual-code former Wigan halfback Finlay Rogers.

The 20-year-old came through the community ranks at Saddleworth Rangers and was awarded a Scholarship with Leeds at 14, before leaving in his second year to join Wigan.

After featuring for Wigan’s Academy, he switched codes and joined rugby union side Sale Sharks, where he signed his first senior Academy contract ahead of the 2023-24 season.

He left Sale last summer and following a spell in Australia, will now link up with Swinton and provide additional options in the halves.

Coach Paul Wood said: “We’re delighted to bring in another quality addition to the squad in Finlay.

“With a strong rugby pedigree, developed through the Wigan system and valuable experience in Australia, he’s a dominant half with the confidence to lead our attack. His skill and game sense will make a real impact.

“Finlay adds great value as we continue to build for long-term success. Our focus remains on driving the club forward by bringing in top talent and creating healthy competition within a young, ambitious squad.

“If we keep this core together, we’ll be in a strong position for the future.”

Rogers played alongside Leeds’ Jack Sinfield at Saddleworth School, and during his days at Wigan, featured alongside the likes of Junior Nsemba, Zach Eckersley and Harvie Hill.

He is also the cousin of England rugby union international George Ford, son of Mike, now managing director at Oldham.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to be playing for Swinton Lions. All the coaches and players have high ambitions, which are definitely something I want to be a part of.”