Cornwall snap up on Super League forward on short-term deal

CORNWALL have snapped up a Super League forward on a short-term deal.

A former Skirlaugh junior, Leo Tennison has bolsterered the Choughs’ options in the pack, signing a two-week loan deal.

Tennison has progressed through the academy ranks at Craven Park and caught the eye earlier this year when he made his first team bow in a friendly for Rovers at Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

“Leo coming in gives us some more options in the middle of the park,” Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott said.

“When Hull KR played Featherstone in pre-season, Leo was really impressive. He carried the ball with real purpose and he is going to be a handful for the opposition at League 1.

“He will be available for the Oldham match after the international break and we look forward to seeing how he goes.”

Meanwhile, the club have also extended the loan of Ewan Badham for a further two weeks. Like Tennison, the Welsh forward will also be available for the match against Oldham and the Choughs’ next home match when Hunslet travel to the Duchy on Saturday, May 13.