Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan appointed in RFL role

LEEDS RHINOS legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been appointed to a new role in the RFL.

Jones-Buchanan, who has been a prevalent figure in the sport since retiring, has taken up the role as Board Observer.

The Board announced some months ago that it was seeking to bring in someone with experience at the elite level of the game to attend meetings, support discussions and to assist in succession planning.

It is another first for the former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain forward, who was appointed to a new position at Headingley as the Rhinos’ Head of Culture, Diversity and Inclusivity last autumn.

The new RFL role will involve attending Board meetings as an Observer – starting next month.

Simon Johnson, the RFL Chair, said: “We committed, when recommending the appointment of Dr Cherrie Daley to the Board last November, that we would also appoint an Observer with recent high level experience of Rugby League.

“I am therefore delighted to confirm the appointment of Jamie Jones-Buchanan to that position.

“He is a popular and respected figure throughout Rugby League, and beyond, having earned admiration in the range of roles he has filled since ending his outstanding playing career.

“To have available to the Board someone with his experience and expertise of the elite level of Rugby League will be hugely valuable to us.

“We believe there will be an equivalent benefit to Jamie, helping him in his post-playing career, with Board experience – we can play our part as the governing body for Rugby League in establishing a cadre of former Rugby League players who can thrive in sport administration and governance, as has happened in other sports.”

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, now 41, was a member of the “Golden Generation” who were at the heart of the most successful period in the history of the Leeds club, playing in seven Grand Final wins between 2004-17.

He was appointed an MBE in the 2022 New Year’s Honours for services to Rugby League and the community of Leeds.

“I’m honoured and excited,” he said. “I love the sport and what it does, it’s given me a lot, and this will be a chance to see it from another angle, and to work with a new group of people on the Board.”

The RFL Board comprises four Independent Non-Executive Directors – Simon Johnson (Chair), Sandy Lindsay MBE, Dr Rimla Akhtar OBE and Dr Cherrie Daley – in addition to Tony Sutton, the RFL’s Chief Executive.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE will join Ed Mallaburn, Head of Sport at IMG Media, as Board Observers.