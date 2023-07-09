Counting Cards: Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils face nervy disciplinary wait following yellow cards

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it proved to be!

The action kicked off on Friday night this weekend with Warrington Wolves doing battle against St Helens in the live Sky Sports fixture. And it was an absolute classic as Saints led 12-6 at half-time before withstanding a fightback from Daryl Powell’s men to run out 24-20 winners at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

If that was an exciting fixture then Wakefield Trinity’s fixture against Wigan Warriors certainly left its mark on all those that attended Belle Vue. The sides were locked at 12-12 at half-time with lowly Wakefield once more defying the odds to send the game into Golden Point as Will Dagger’s drop goal wrapped up an incredible two points. Trinity eventually ran out 27-26 winners.

That win inevitably piles more pressure on Castleford Tigers, who entertained the Leigh Leopards at The Jungle on Friday too. Adrian Lam’s men, however, proved far too strong, quick and agile for Andy Last’s side. And, after streaking into an 18-12 lead at the break, Leigh put the Tigers to the sword in the second forty minutes to take home a 34-18 victory.

Saturday night, meanwhile, saw Huddersfield Giants travel to the south of France in a fixture against the runaway leaders Catalans Dragons. That being said, Ian Watson’s men were in their own ruthless mood, taking home a 22-14 victory after leading 14-12 at half-time and ease their own relegation fears.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday afternoon and Hull FC’s visit to Hull KR was live on Sky Sports with a 12 noon kick-off. Though it was an error-strewn affair, the Black and Whites eventually ran out 16-6 winners, despite Rovers leading 6-0 at the break as Tony Smith’s men secured revenge for the 40-0 drubbing earlier in the season.

The last game of the weekend saw Leeds Rhinos travel to the Salford Red Devils for an important four-pointer in the race for the Super League play-offs. And it was as close as everyone expected it to be with Leeds leading 12-4 at half-time before Rhyse Martin dragged the Rhinos over the line in a 16-14 triumph.

But, which stars could be in trouble with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following cards?

Hull KR 6-16 Hull FC

Shaun Kenny-Dowall – Hull KR – yellow card – high tackle

Salford Red Devils 14-16 Leeds Rhinos

Chris Atkin – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – fighting

Mikolaj Oledzki – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card – fighting