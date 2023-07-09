Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it proved to be!

The action kicked off on Friday night this weekend with Warrington Wolves doing battle against St Helens in the live Sky Sports fixture. And it was an absolute classic as Saints led 12-6 at half-time before withstanding a fightback from Daryl Powell’s men to run out 24-20 winners at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

If that was an exciting fixture then Wakefield Trinity’s fixture against Wigan Warriors certainly left its mark on all those that attended Belle Vue. The sides were locked at 12-12 at half-time with lowly Wakefield once more defying the odds to send the game into Golden Point as Will Dagger’s drop goal wrapped up an incredible two points. Trinity eventually ran out 27-26 winners.

That win inevitably piles more pressure on Castleford Tigers, who entertained the Leigh Leopards at The Jungle on Friday too. Adrian Lam’s men, however, proved far too strong, quick and agile for Andy Last’s side. And, after streaking into an 18-12 lead at the break, Leigh put the Tigers to the sword in the second forty minutes to take home a 34-18 victory.

Saturday night, meanwhile, saw Huddersfield Giants travel to the south of France in a fixture against the runaway leaders Catalans Dragons. That being said, Ian Watson’s men were in their own ruthless mood, taking home a 22-14 victory after leading 14-12 at half-time and ease their own relegation fears.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday afternoon and Hull FC’s visit to Hull KR was live on Sky Sports with a 12 noon kick-off. Though it was an error-strewn affair, the Black and Whites eventually ran out 16-6 winners, despite Rovers leading 6-0 at the break as Tony Smith’s men secured revenge for the 40-0 drubbing earlier in the season.

The last game of the weekend saw Leeds Rhinos travel to the Salford Red Devils for an important four-pointer in the race for the Super League play-offs. And it was as close as everyone expected it to be with Leeds leading 12-4 at half-time before Rhyse Martin dragged the Rhinos over the line in a 16-14 triumph.

But, who makes League Express‘ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Max Jowitt – Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield are reaping the rewards of a fit Max Jowitt, with the fullback putting in a great display against Wigan.

2. Will Hopoate – St Helens

Moved to the wing, Will Hopoate was brilliant for Saints against Warrington and certainly proved a lot of doubters wrong.

3. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos

The PNG international Rhyse Martin proved the matchwinner as Leeds overcame Salford in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

4. Cam Scott – Hull FC

An impressive afternoon from Cam Scott in Hull’s win over Hull KR with the centre proving his worth.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Another two-try haul for Leigh’s Josh Charnley with the winger now registering 22 tries in 19 appearances.

6. Jonny Lomax – St Helens

Mr. Consistent as ever, Jonny Lomax is in the form of his life for St Helens and he was superb once more against Warrington on Friday.

7. Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants

Talk about announcing yourself on the big stage. Tui Lolohea was in superb form as Huddersfield defied the odds against Catalans.

8. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

One of the most in-form forwards in Super League, Tom Amone was quality against Castleford. The prop scored a try and was essential on getting the Leopards on the front foot.

9. Jarrod O’Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Jarrod O’Connor enjoyed a stellar game as Leeds overcame Salford on Sunday.

10. Renouf Atoni – Wakefield Trinity

How good has this man been in recent weeks for Wakefield? Renouf Atoni grabbed a try and was superb going forward against Wigan.

11. Chris McQueen – Huddersfield Giants

Chris McQueen wound back the years with an awesome two-try display to overcome Catalans on Saturday.

12. James Bell – St Helens

James Bell is quickly turning into one of St Helens’ most consistent players and he enjoyed himself on Friday night against Warrington.

13. John Asiata – Leigh Leopards

Leigh’s most important signing in the past decade, John Asiata was brilliant against Castleford on Friday night.

Substitutes

14. Will Dagger – Wakefield Trinity

What a signing Will Dagger has been for Wakefield. The halfback slotted the winning drop goal to send Belle Vue into raptures on Friday night.

15. Adam Swift – Hull FC

Two more tries for Adam Swift in a Hull shirt, with the winger putting in an excellent performance against Hull KR.

16. Chris Satae – Hull FC

Chris Satae was tremendous off the bench for Hull against their derby rivals.

17. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos

Arguably one of Leeds’ most important players, Cameron Smith was in great form once more as the Rhinos dragged themselves over the line against Salford.