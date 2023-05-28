Counting Cards: Leeds Rhinos and St Helens face nervy disciplinary wait following red and yellow cards

WELL that’s another round of Super League action done and dusted and what a round of rugby league it was!

The action began on Thursday night when Hull KR hosted the Wigan Warriors at Craven Park for what turned out to be one of the games of the year so far. The Robins thought they had won it when they led 22-14 with less than a quarter of the game to go, but Wigan forced the game into Golden Point where Bevan French’s magic allowed Liam Farrell to grab a hat-trick and cruelly break Rovers’ hearts.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and four games took place, including an early kick-off at the Stade Gilbert Brutus where Catalans Dragons hosted lowly Wakefield Trinity. The French side merely completed a formality, running out 36-6 winners to hand the West Yorkshire club their 13th loss in a row.

Just above Wakefield in the Super League table sit Castleford Tigers as Andy Last’s men travelled to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Giants. Down just 10-4 at half-time, things could have got better for the Tigers at the start of the second-half had young winger Elliot Wallis not been forced into touch. As it was, Huddersfield eventually ran out 20-4 winners.

At Headingley, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens played out an absolute classic that ebbed and flowed like the River Thames with Tommy Makinson forcing the fixture into Golden Point with a long-range penalty after James McDonnell had been sent off for Rohan Smith’s side. Both sides traded wayward drop-goals before Lewis Dodd nailed the one-pointer with seconds left as Saints ran out 13-12 winners.

The Leigh Leopards have started the 2023 season like a house on fire and they entertained league leaders Warrington Wolves at the Leigh Sports Village. The fixture, of course, lived up to expectations as Adrian Lam’s men stunned Daryl Powell’s side to inflict a 30-12 defeat on the Cheshire club as Leigh continue to upset the Super League applecart.

The final Super League fixture of the weekend saw Hull FC travel to the Salford Red Devils with Tony Smith’s men on a four-match winning run. However, despite a number of close calls, Paul Rowley’s men established their top six credentials with a 29-22 victory to leave the Black and Whites third bottom.

But, which Super League players could find themselves in disciplinary trouble following cards over the weekend?

Hull KR 22-26 Wigan Warriors

Ryan Hall – Hull KR – yellow card – professional foul

Leeds Rhinos 12-13 St Helens

James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos – red card – alleged punching

Sione Mata’utia – St Helens – yellow card – dangerous contact

Salford Red Devils 29-22 Hull FC

Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – professional