Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League action done and dusted and what a round of rugby league it was!

The action began on Thursday night when Hull KR hosted the Wigan Warriors at Craven Park for what turned out to be one of the games of the year so far. The Robins thought they had won it when they led 22-14 with less than a quarter of the game to go, but Wigan forced the game into Golden Point where Bevan French’s magic allowed Liam Farrell to grab a hat-trick and cruelly break Rovers’ hearts.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and four games took place, including an early kick-off at the Stade Gilbert Brutus where Catalans Dragons hosted lowly Wakefield Trinity. The French side merely completed a formality, running out 36-6 winners to hand the West Yorkshire club their 13th loss in a row.

Just above Wakefield in the Super League table sit Castleford Tigers as Andy Last’s men travelled to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Giants. Down just 10-4 at half-time, things could have got better for the Tigers at the start of the second-half had young winger Elliot Wallis not been forced into touch. As it was, Huddersfield eventually ran out 20-4 winners.

At Headingley, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens played out an absolute classic that ebbed and flowed like the River Thames with Tommy Makinson forcing the fixture into Golden Point with a long-range penalty after James McDonnell had been sent off for Rohan Smith’s side. Both sides traded wayward drop-goals before Lewis Dodd nailed the one-pointer with seconds left as Saints ran out 13-12 winners.

The Leigh Leopards have started the 2023 season like a house on fire and they entertained league leaders Warrington Wolves at the Leigh Sports Village. The fixture, of course, lived up to expectations as Adrian Lam’s men stunned Daryl Powell’s side to inflict a 30-12 defeat on the Cheshire club as Leigh continue to upset the Super League applecart.

The final Super League fixture of the weekend saw Hull FC travel to the Salford Red Devils with Tony Smith’s men on a four-match winning run. However, despite a number of close calls, Paul Rowley’s men established their top six credentials with a 29-22 victory to leave the Black and Whites third bottom.

But, which Super League players make League Express Team of the Week?

1. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

What an incredible player Bevan French is. When Wigan needed a man to step up in Golden Point against Hull KR, French provided that.

2. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons

Tom Johnstone enjoyed a try-scoring showing against his former club Wakefield on Friday to show Trinity what they have been missing.

3. Nene MacDonald – Leeds Rhinos

Nene MacDonald didn’t deserve to be on the losing side for Leeds against St Helens with a massive performance out wide.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall – Hull KR

Was unlucky to be on the losing side against Wigan but Shaun Kenny-Dowall produced an exceptional captain’s knock.

5. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Another stellar performance from Liam Marshall as the Wigan winger crossed twice and set up Liam Farrell for one in the Warriors’ incredible win over Hull KR.

6. Ben Reynolds – Leigh Leopards

Whilst it’s usually Lachlan Lam that takes the plaudits for Leigh, Ben Reynolds was superb against Warrington on Friday night.

7. Lewis Dodd – St Helens

The man with ice in his veins, Lewis Dodd kept his cool to send St Helens home with two points following Golden Point against Leeds on Friday.

8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

It’s no wonder that Alex Walmsley is rated so highly with his brilliant display against Leeds on Friday helping Saints over the line.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

What a signing Edwin Ipape has been for the Leopards! He ran the show against Warrington on Friday night.

10. Tyler Dupree – Salford Red Devils

He may well have put in a transfer request but Tyler Dupree is very much still giving his all for Salford with an expert performance against Hull FC on Sunday.

11. Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils

Sam Stone continues to go about his work quietly but efficiently for Salford and the Australian put in another stellar display against Hull FC.

12. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors

Hat-trick hero Liam Farrell showed just how important he is to this Wigan side against Hull KR with a massive performance.

13. James Bell – St Helens

Has excelled in the absence of Morgan Knowles with James Bell enjoying yet another great display against Leeds on Friday.

Substitutes

14. Matt Parcell – Hull KR

Like Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Matt Parcell didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan on Thursday night.

15. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards

A two-try haul for Gareth O’Brien in Leigh’s big win over Warrington makes his place on this team just deserved.

16. Kevin Naiqama – Huddersfield Giants

Was one of Huddersfield’s best players against Castleford on Friday with Kevin Naiqama’s try settling proceedings on the hour.

17. Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils

Arguably proved the difference between Salford and Hull FC on Sunday afternoon with a remarkable performance – both in attack and defence.