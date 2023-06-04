Counting Cards: Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR face nervy disciplinary wait following cards

THE Super League Magic Weekend has come and gone and what a weekend it was!

Action began on Saturday afternoon when Hull KR went up against the Salford Red Devils. It was a rip-roaring, highly-entertaining game that saw Rovers go into half-time with a 12-10 lead. However, with injuries to James Batchelor, Sauaso Sue and Lachlan Coote, Salford made their extra men count and eventually ran out 26-16 winners.

The second game of the afternoon saw Catalans Dragons up against Wigan Warriors. Despite scoring the first try, the Warriors were outclassed for 65 minutes as the French side racked up 46 points with winger Tom Johnstone grabbing a hat-trick. Matt Peet’s men did manage three consolation scores, but Catalans secured a 46-22 victory.

For the final fixture, Leeds Rhinos went up against local rivals Castleford Tigers in the game of the day. The Tigers were desperate, but trailed 12-10 at half-time despite having the lion’s share of possession and field position. Andy Last’s side, however, pulled a rabbit out of the hat to score two late tries and secure a priceless 26-24 triumph for only their third win of the season.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Leigh Leopards went up against Wakefield Trinity in the first game of Sunday’s Magic event. From the very start, it was obvious that Mark Applegarth’s men were going to fall to defeat even with David Fifita making his second debut for the club. Leigh, even down to 11 men at one stage, were able to inflict another humbling defeat on Trinity, running out 30-4 winners in comfortable fashion.

The second game on Sunday saw reigning St Helens go up against Huddersfield Giants and it was one-way traffic from the get-go as Paul Wellens’ men ran into a 16-6 lead at half-time before putting Ian Watson’s side to the sword in the second forty minutes with five unanswered tries handing Saints a brilliant 48-6 win.

Viewers were treated to a spectacle for the last game of Magic Weekend as Warrington Wolves went up against Hull FC. It was the classic ‘game of two halves’ as Warrington led 12-6 at half-time before being subjected to a Black and Whites onslaught in the second-half as Tony Smith’s men inflicted a 30-18 triumph over now second-place Warrington.

But, which Super League stars could be in disciplinary trouble following cards over the weekend?

Salford Red Devils 26-16 Hull KR

Deon Cross – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – high tackle

Dean Hadley – Hull KR – yellow card – late tackle

Wakefield Trinity 4-30 Leigh Leopards

Ben Reynolds – Leigh Leopards – red card – punching

Tom Nisbet – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – hip-drop tackle

St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants

Luke Yates – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – cannonball tackle