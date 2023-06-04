Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Leigh Leopards and Hull FC dominate

THE Super League Magic Weekend has come and gone and what a weekend it was!

Action began on Saturday afternoon when Hull KR went up against the Salford Red Devils. It was a rip-roaring, highly-entertaining game that saw Rovers go into half-time with a 12-10 lead. However, with injuries to James Batchelor, Sauaso Sue and Lachlan Coote, Salford made their extra men count and eventually ran out 26-16 winners.

The second game of the afternoon saw Catalans Dragons up against Wigan Warriors. Despite scoring the first try, the Warriors were outclassed for 65 minutes as the French side racked up 46 points with winger Tom Johnstone grabbing a hat-trick. Matt Peet’s men did manage three consolation scores, but Catalans secured a 46-22 victory.

For the final fixture, Leeds Rhinos went up against local rivals Castleford Tigers in the game of the day. The Tigers were desperate, but trailed 12-10 at half-time despite having the lion’s share of possession and field position. Andy Last’s side, however, pulled a rabbit out of the hat to score two late tries and secure a priceless 26-24 triumph for only their third win of the season.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Leigh Leopards went up against Wakefield Trinity in the first game of Sunday’s Magic event. From the very start, it was obvious that Mark Applegarth’s men were going to fall to defeat even with David Fifita making his second debut for the club. Leigh, even down to 11 men at one stage, were able to inflict another humbling defeat on Trinity, running out 30-4 winners in comfortable fashion.

The second game on Sunday saw reigning St Helens go up against Huddersfield Giants and it was one-way traffic from the get-go as Paul Wellens’ men ran into a 16-6 lead at half-time before putting Ian Watson’s side to the sword in the second forty minutes with five unanswered tries handing Saints a brilliant 48-6 win.

Viewers were treated to a spectacle for the last game of Magic Weekend as Warrington Wolves went up against Hull FC. It was the classic ‘game of two halves’ as Warrington led 12-6 at half-time before being subjected to a Black and Whites onslaught in the second-half as Tony Smith’s men inflicted a 30-18 triumph over now second-place Warrington.

But, who made League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils

The Salford fullback continues to be at his electric best and he destroyed Hull KR on numerous occasions on Saturday.

2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

A four-try haul for Tommy Makinson as well as five conversions saw the winger rack up 26 points in an incredible display against Huddersfield.

3. Ricky Leutele – Leigh Leopards

Ricky Leutele is thriving at Leigh and he ran Wakefield ragged down their right-edge defence on Sunday afternoon.

4. Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers

Alex Mellor produced a great performance to help Castleford over the line against local rivals Leeds on Saturday. He scored twice and proved to be a constant thorn in the Rhinos’ side.

5. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons

The winger continues to enjoy his new home in the south of France with Tom Johnstone crossing for an unbelievable hat-trick.

6. Brodie Croft – Salford Red Devils

Brodie Croft just keeps getting better with each passing week and his numerous breaks helped the Red Devils over the line against Hull KR.

7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

What a player Lachlan Lam is! He destroyed Wakefield’s defence on many an occasion on Sunday and even registered a deserved try.

8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Another massive display from Alex Walmsley in the heart of the St Helens pack as Saints destroyed Huddersfield.

9. Chris Atkin – Salford Red Devils

In place of Andy Ackers, Chris Atkin delivered a competent performance at hooker against KR.

10. Liam Watts – Castleford Tigers

Liam Watts wound the clock back in an emphatic display for the Tigers against Leeds on Saturday with his ball-carrying ability getting Castleford on the front foot.

11. Josh Griffin – Hull FC

What a performance from Josh Griffin on Sunday. A hat-trick against Warrington is no mean feat and Griffin was instrumental in defence too.

12. Joe Batchelor – St Helens

Joe Batchelor just keeps getting better and his competent performance in the back-row against Huddersfield was a joy to behold.

13. Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers

Arguably Castleford’s best player all year, Joe Westerman produced a magic display to help the Tigers over the line on Saturday.

Substitutes

14. Arthur Mourgue – Catalans Dragons

Livewire Arthur Mourgue cut Wigan apart a number of times on Saturday.

15. Adam Swift – Hull FC

Adam Swift is one of the most underrated wingers in Super League and he enjoyed another brilliant display against Warrington.

16. Gareth Widdop – Castleford Tigers

Like Liam Watts, Gareth Widdop produced a performance for the ages against Leeds, delivering some superb final passes.

17. Tex Hoy – Hull FC

Australian import Tex Hoy was superb for Hull against Warrington, producing the final try and some great touches.