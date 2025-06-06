Craig Bellamy celebrates new Melbourne Storm deal by beating North Queensland Cowboys

MELBOURNE STORM 38 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 14

TOM SMITH, AAMI Park, Friday

CRAIG BELLAMY celebrated his contract extension with a commanding win over the Cowboys.

A day after the Storm announced their master coach would be saddling up again in 2026 – his 24th at the helm – Bellamy registered his 410th victory in charge of the Victorian club.

Halfback Jahrome Hughes grabbed a first-half brace, before North Queensland shaved the margin to ten midway through the second half with two tries in three minutes.

But the hosts came home strong to run away with a big win for their coach.

Stand-off Cameron Munster was also lively, while damaging forwards Eliesa Katoa and Stefano Utoikamanu laid the foundation in the middle.

Plenty of Origin firepower lined up for each side: Maroons Xavier Coates, Munster, Harry Grant and Trent Loiero for Melbourne as well as Queensland trio Tom Dearden, Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter, plus Blue Reece Robson for North Queensland.

With Game Two teams named this week following the Maroons’ underwhelming display in the series opener, they all had plenty to play for. And the Storm boys – particularly Munster and Grant – earned bragging rights.

The Cowboys have a good recent record against the Storm, having won their last three meetings.

But the Storm haven’t lost on home turf this season and they weren’t about to forfeit that record here.

Bellamy welcomed back Coates and Grant after a post-Origin rest for last week’s win over the Titans, forcing Sua Fa’alogo and Joe Chan out of the line-up. Ativalu Lisati also came in for Bronson Garlick.

Todd Payten’ only change to the 17 that returned to the winner’s list with a narrow win over the Wests Tigers was Karl Lawton for Kai O’Donnell on the bench.

Hughes sent Katoa strolling through the Cowboys’ goal-line defence for the opening try after just five minutes.

Then the headgear-clad halfback connected with Grant from dummy-half to extend the Melburnians’ lead.

The Cowboys got on the board thanks to a beautiful Dearden cut-out for Jaxson Paulo on the left flank.

They could’ve had another through Scott Drinkwater if not for Ryan Papenhuyzen’s desperate defence.

Instead, Hughes snagged his second on the stroke of half-time, linking up with Grant again.

Already up 18-4 at the break, the Storm went on with it soon after the restart, when Hughes laid on an inch-perfect grubber kick for Nick Meaney to turn into four points.

But the Queenslanders refused to roll over.

Drinkwater held up Hughes in the in-goal to deny the Kiwi international a hat-trick, then the fullback struck up the other end, racing onto a Robson dart from dummy-half.

Drinkwater turned provider moments later, unleashing a towering bomb that led to the Cowboys’ second in quick succession through Robert Derby.

However, no miracle comeback ensued.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona shrugged off three defenders to touch down, Papenuyzen booted a penalty-goal after Harrison Edwards’ high shot, then Tyran Wishart scored the sealer off a Hughes bomb.

GAMESTAR: Melbourne halfback Jahrome Hughes scored two tries and set up three others in an ever-threatening 80 minutes.

GAMEBREAKER: Tyran Wishart’s 79th-minute try – courtesy of a Hughes bomb and a lucky ricochet – rounded out the Storm’s triumph.

MATCHFACTS

STORM

1 Ryan Papenhuyzen

2 Grant Anderson

3 Jack Howarth

4 Nick Meaney

5 Xavier Coates

6 Cameron Munster

7 Jahrome Hughes

8 Stefano Utoikamanu

9 Harry Grant

17 Nelson Asofa-Solomona

11 Shawn Blore

12 Eliesa Katoa

13 Trent Loiero

Subs (all used)

10 Josh King

14 Tyran Wishart

16 Tui Kamikamica

18 Ativalu Lisati

Tries: Katoa (5), Hughes (17, 40), Meaney (43), Asofa-Solomona (59), Wishart (79)

Goals: Papenhuyzen 7/7

COWBOYS

1 Scott Drinkwater

2 Robert Derby

3 Zac Laybutt

4 Viliami Vailea

5 Jaxson Paulo

6 Jaxon Purdue

7 Tom Dearden

8 Jordan McLean

9 Reece Robson

10 Sam McIntyre

11 John Bateman

12 Jeremiah Nanai

13 Reuben Cotter

Subs (all used)

14 Harrison Edwards

16 Griffin Neame

17 Coen Hess

19 Karl Lawton

Tries: Paulo (21), Drinkwater (53), Derby (55)

Goals: Drinkwater 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-4, 18-4; 24-4, 24-10, 24-14, 30-14, 32-14, 38-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Storm: Jahrome Hughes; Cowboys: Scott Drinkwater

Penalty count: 5-5

Half-time: 18-4

Referee: Grant Atkins

Attendance: 19,096