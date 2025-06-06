Why Wembley veteran Richard Marshall knows Warrington Wolves can overcome the odds

RICHARD MARSHALL has been involved in all four of Warrington’s Challenge Cup triumphs this century.

Thrice an assistant coach under Tony Smith as they lifted the crown in 2009 (against Huddersfield Giants), 2010 and 2012 (both Leeds Rhinos), he was on the opposite side of the fence in 2019 when St Helens, for whom he was on the staff under Justin Holbrook, were stunned by Steve Price’s Wolves.

Marshall returned to Warrington in 2022 and, as an assistant to Sam Burgess, suffered another Wembley loss last season against Wigan Warriors.

He admits that the club go into this year’s final with Super League leaders Hull KR as underdogs – but has good reason to believe nothing is inevitable.

“With St Helens in 2019, we were heavy favourites that day and Warrington were the better team and won,” remembers the former Halifax and Salford Red Devils boss.

“I’m sure Hull KR will be favourites, the league form doesn’t lie. They’ve been really consistent this year, they’re a good team.

“We’ve been a bit hit and miss, but if we win this game everything else falls into place. On our day, we can beat anyone in the competition.

“Las Vegas was a phenomenal experience but I don’t think it did us any favours – we got well beaten by Wigan and we’ve sort of not recovered.

“We’ve had some really good games, and Leigh in the semi-final springs to mind. Leigh were probably favourites in that game and we put in one of our best performances of the season.

“In a final anything can happen on the day. Hopefully we get a couple of troops back and are able to play a settled team.”

Marshall’s role comes with a particular focus on defence, with fellow assistant Martin Gleeson – formerly of the England national rugby union team – largely responsible for their attack.

He’s seen first-hand the kind of influence that Burgess, in the second season of his first head-coach role, has had on the team and especially their younger players, some of whom – including Adam Holroyd and Jake Thewlis – Marshall coached at Academy level.

“He’s young, he’s enthusiastic, he’s got passion. He’s certainly invested in the club,” says Marshall.

“He knows his own mind. He’s an experienced international player which he’s taken into his coaching. He’s very confident in his approach and I enjoy working with him.

“I think what Sam has done is not be afraid to put the young players in. That’s testament to his confidence in the group.

“Consistently we’ve underachieved as a club over the last few years and we want to flip that.

“It might not be done overnight, it might not be this year, but I think it will be soon because the shoots and the raw talent and ability on the periphery is outstanding at this club.

“Playing some of the players now, and exposing them to the Super League competition, will be beneficial for us in the long run and I’m certainly excited to be part of that.”

In the here and now, Wembley awaits with the club’s first piece of silverware since that 2019 triumph potentially 80 minutes away.

“We’ve got the experience of last year and we don’t want to experience losing,” adds Marshall.

“We want to go down there and put a really good performance in, and if that’s enough to win then brilliant.”