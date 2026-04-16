Craig Lingard on his time in Super League, current job vacancies and if he would change anything

CRAIG LINGARD has admitted that Super League is ‘not the be all and end all’ as he aims to steer Sheffield Eagles into a new era.

Lingard was first appointed as Castleford Tigers assistant coach in May 2023 before taking up the role as head coach on a permanent basis ahead of the 2024 Super League campaign.

Having been constrained by a shoestring budget, Lingard steered the Tigers to seven wins and one draw from 27 league games.

Though the West Yorkshire side finished third bottom, many believed the 48-year-old had done the best job possible under the circumstances Castleford found themselves in.

However, Lingard was relieved of his duties at the end of the 2024 season, with his assistant Danny McGuire being given the reins instead.

And, despite the likes of Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC all looking for new head coaches for 2027, Lingard isn’t too fussed about making the move back to the top flight.

“Effectively, I’ve done it I’ve been there in Super League,” Lingard told the BBC.

“It’s not the be all and end all and I’m not desperate to get back there.

“If an opportunity does arise at some point then I might consider it, but it’s not the be all and end all for me, I just want to be happy with my coaching and my life as well.”

Would Lingard have done anything differently during his time with Castleford in the top flight?

“Maybe toe the line a little bit, but I’ve never been a yes man. I always speak my mind and what I am thinking – maybe to my detriment.

“I’m a journalist’s dream, you ask me a question and it’s almost a bit of Tourette’s. I know what I should and shouldn’t say but I always end up saying what I shouldn’t say.

“But that’s how I am, I’ve got to be honest with everything that I do. Me toeing the line or giving a politician’s answer is not me.

“I wouldn’t go back and change anything.”

Lingard is, however, enjoying his project at Sheffield and sees the long-term vision at the South Yorkshire club.

“I’m enjoying Sheffield at he minute, there’s a project here and I’m getting my teeth into that at the minute.

“We’re not where we want to be as a club but I think it’s a long-term project and I am excited by it.

“It might be a two or three-year project to get where we want the club to be, but there are lots of exciting things happening.

“We will be moving over to Sheffield FC and that will be in the short-term. Maybe, it will be a couple of seasons there until we get permission to build our own ground.

“That will be a purpose-built stadium in Sheffield and that’s the long-term plan.”